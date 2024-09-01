Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone on Broadway Patti LuPone, the star of "Evita" and "Gypsy," is returning to Broadway alongside her longtime friend Mia Farrow in a new play, "The Roommate," which explores the strength, depth, humor and surprise found in women of a certain age. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with LuPone about the power of women with experience, and of an actor's longevity; and with Farrow about how she views her career, from the 13 films she made with director Woody Allen, to what she views as the best part she's ever been offered.