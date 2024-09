Ryan Seacrest takes a spin as new "Wheel of Fortune" host After more than 40 years, the game show "Wheel of Fortune" has a new host, someone with a long resume of popular TV and radio programs: Ryan Seacrest. He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about his improbable life's journey from Dunwoody, Ga., to Hollywood, and hosting a TV institution. Burbank also talks with "Wheel" regular Vanna White about finding the chemistry with her new hosting partner.