9/1: Sunday Morning

Guest host: John Dickerson. In our cover story, Ben Tracy reports on how landslides and fires closing California’s scenic Highway 1 are affecting residents and businesses in Big Sur. Also: In her first broadcast interview, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson talks with Norah O’Donnell; Seth Doane sits down with Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, co-starring in the Broadway play “The Roommate”; Luke Burbank interviews Ryan Seacrest, the new host of “Wheel of Fortune”; Kelefa Sanneh profiles actress, writer, director and producer Natasha Lyonne; Faith Salie looks at the creation of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.; Nancy Giles visits a traveling exhibition of elephants, sculpted by artisans in India; and Jennifer Mayerle checks out the Greyhound Bus Museum In Hibbing, Minnesota, birthplace of the bus industry.
