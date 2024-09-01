Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Supreme Court ethics, presidential immunity Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, has a new memoir out Tuesday called "Lovely One." In her first broadcast interview since joining the nation's highest court, Jackson talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell about her historic ascension; the controversy over ethics involving Supreme Court justices; her dissent in the case of presidential immunity involving former President Donald Trump; and how she learned to persevere from parents who grew up in the segregated South.