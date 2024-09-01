The multi-faceted Natasha Lyonne Actress, writer, director and producer Natasha Lyonne, who earned Emmy nominations for "Orange Is the New Black," "Russian Doll" and "Poker Face," has been an infectious presence on-screen for decades, playing characters who tend to be funny, perceptive, and a little weird. Lyonne talked with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about bringing her magnetic talent to the new film "His Three Daughters," and about how her chaotic childhood may have prepared her for a life being, as Time magazine put it, "the coolest person in the room."