This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 3)

HURRICANE HARVEY: The long road from catastrophe for Houston

Mark Strassmann reports from Texas on the damage left by Hurricane Harvey and the road to recovery.







COVER STORY: When disaster relief brings anything but relief

When natural or man-made disasters strike, well-meaning people often rush to send bottled water, household goods, clothing -- literally the shirts off their backs. But sometimes the vast amounts of good will that people send do more harm than good, clogging airport runways and causing unnecessary logistical hardships for relief workers.

NPR's Scott Simon joins us for a look at disaster relief that might be no relief at all. (An earlier version of this story was originally broadcast on April 24, 2016.)

How to help Hurricane Harvey and flood victims

ART: Exhibits you may have missed

This Summer saw some intriguing and even transient offerings in the art world. Lee Cowan reports.

ENTERTAINMENT: Movies of Summer

A rundown of the most popular films of the season.



BUSINESS: A window company's clear vision

Every product at the Marvin Window and Door Company is made to order, and so is their creed: they treat every employee as if they were friends and neighbors -- because, in the tiny town of Warroad, Minnesota, they are.

Conor Knighton visits Warroad to find out what sets Marvin apart from many other firms, even when the company has faced difficult times.

MUSIC: Deborah Harry

Tracy Smith catches up with the lead singer of Blondie.

ENTERTAINMENT: Songs of Summer

A rundown of the most popular music of the season.



HARTMAN: Harvey



BY THE NUMBERS: Harvey

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Actor and memoirist Alec Baldwin is having the time of his life | Watch Video

The 59-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes for "30 Rock." And with his gift for mimicry, Baldwin has made a huge impression with his appearances as President Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

The biggest thing Baldwin learned from writing his new book, "Nevertheless," is that "the past is the past. … I'm truly going to bury my past with this book." And as he explains to correspondent Rita Braver, he's not afraid of making enemies with his writing, adding that, "I try to, you know, kiss and slap in equal measure!" (This story was originally broadcast on April 2, 2017.)

WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Alec Baldwin: "I thought I was a genius" about substance abuse

The actor (who has just published a new memoir, "Nevertheless") opens up to "Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver about his attitude in the 1980s when he abused drugs and alcohol until a near-fatal incident led to his sobriety at age 26.

WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Alec Baldwin on "Streetcar Named Desire"

In 1992 Alan Baldwin starred in a Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," playing the volatile Stanley Kowalski. He tells "Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver about the painful fallout from an on-stage injury, and the acting lessons he got from Broadway stagehands as a result.

WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Alec Baldwin on the paparazzi

Actor Alec Baldwin talks with Rita Braver about his run-ins with tabloid photographers, including his decision to "take the law into my own hands."

ACTIVISM: Power to the people: Founding the Black Panthers

Lee Cowan looks back at the Black Panther Party, started 50 years ago, and talks to one of its founders, Bobby Seale.

CALENDAR: Week of Sept. 4

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Dragonflies

