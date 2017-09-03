Charting the summer's top entertainment

"Sunday Morning" checks out what were the biggest movies, songs and books of the season:
The Top Songs of Summer
According to Billboard Magazine (September 9th chart):
1. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Featuring Justin Bieber)
- Here's why "Despacito" has become the song of the summer ("CBS This Morning")
- "Despacito" becomes most-streamed song of all time
- Malaysia bans "Despacito" on state radio and TV
2. "That's What I like" by Bruno Mars
3. "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
The Top Movies of Summer
Domestic gross, according to boxofficemojo.com:
1. "Wonder Woman" ($406,658,251)
- "Wonder Woman" becomes biggest blockbuster directed by a woman with $100.5M debut
- Director Patty Jenkins on how "Wonder Woman" differs from other comic book movies ("CBS This Morning")
- "Wonder Woman" banned in Lebanon
- After complaints over women-only "Wonder Woman" screening, Alamo Drafthouse adds more showtimes
- Patty Jenkins hits back at James Cameron's criticism of "Wonder Woman"
- Gallery: Wonder Woman through the years
- Wonder Woman's origin story ("Sunday Morning")
2. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ($389,408,786)
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($319,759,218)
The Top Books of Summer
According to Publishers Weekly
Top Adult Fiction:
- "Camino Island" by John Grisham
- John Grisham talks new book "Camino Island" and writing tips ("CBS This Morning," 06/06/17)
- John Grisham, looking for a place to hide ("Sunday Morning," 10/23/16)
- "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday); Also available in Trade Paperback, eBook, Digital Audio Download and Audio CD formats
2. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware
- "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Simon & Schuster); Also available in Trade Paperback, eBook, Unabridged Digital Audio Download and Audio CD formats
Adult Nonfiction:
- "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Read an excerpt from "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"
- Neil deGrasse Tyson, our joyful guide to the stars ("Sunday Morning," 04/30/17)
- Video: Neil deGrasse Tyson on God
- Video: Neil deGrasse Tyson's family on how he inspires
- Neil deGrasse Tyson on his new book, favorite planet, and "cosmic perspective" ("CBS This Morning," 05/02/17)
- "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (WW Norton)
2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken
- Al Franken on humor in a politically "grim" time ("Sunday Morning," 05/28/17)
- Video: How does Al Franken really feel about Ted Cruz?
- Video: Al Franken on forbidden words in the Senate
- Sen. Al Franken is letting himself be funny again (CBS News, 08/04/17)
- Sen. Al Franken on new book, Jared Kushner, GOP health bill ("CBS This Morning," 05/30/17)
- "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve); Also available in Large Print Hardcover, eBook, Digital Audio Download and Audio CD formats