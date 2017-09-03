Charting the summer's top entertainment

"Sunday Morning" checks out what were the biggest movies, songs and books of the season:





The Top Songs of Summer

According to Billboard Magazine (September 9th chart):

1. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Featuring Justin Bieber)

2. "That's What I like" by Bruno Mars

3. "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

The Top Movies of Summer

Domestic gross, according to boxofficemojo.com:

1. "Wonder Woman" ($406,658,251)

2. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ($389,408,786)

3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($319,759,218)

The Top Books of Summer

According to Publishers Weekly

Top Adult Fiction:



"Camino Island" by John Grisham



2. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware

Adult Nonfiction:





"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken