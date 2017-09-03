CBS News September 3, 2017, 9:31 AM

Charting the summer's top entertainment

"Sunday Morning" checks out what were the biggest movies, songs and books of the season:  

      

The Top Songs of Summer

According to Billboard Magazine (September 9th chart):

1.  "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Featuring Justin Bieber)

2.  "That's What I like" by Bruno Mars

3.  "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

The Top Movies of Summer

Domestic gross, according to boxofficemojo.com:

1.  "Wonder Woman" ($406,658,251)

2.  "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"  ($389,408,786)  

3.  "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ($319,759,218)

The Top Books of Summer 

According to Publishers Weekly

Top Adult Fiction:

  1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham

2. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware

Adult Nonfiction:

  1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken

