Photos from the early years of Blondie

In 2014, on the occasion of Blondie's 40th anniversary, band co-founder Chris Stein has published a collection of photographs of Debbie Harry, seen here, and the New York rock scene of the 1970s and '80s in the book "Chris Stein / Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk."
Credit: Chris Stein
Stein photographed Harry in their apartment on West 58th Street in the early 1980s.
Debbie Harry backstage with David Bowie, 1977.
Blondie drummer Clem Burke and Debbie Harry in New York, c. 1976.
A photo shoot in Harry and Stein's 17th Street apartment after a fire, c. 1977-1978.
Debbie Harry during the video shoot for "Picture This," 1978.
A photo shoot for "Creem" magazine, 1976.
"Chris Stein / Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk." published by Rizzoli, features Stein's images of other musicians from the era as well, such as Richard Hell, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, and the Ramones.