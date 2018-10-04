This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 7)

COVER STORY: Vaping: Clearing the air

Will e-cigs make the traditional cigarette obsolete? Vaping is catching on among smokers switching from cigarettes, but it is also attracting a new demographic: young people who'd never smoked before. Tony Dokoupil reports on the possible benefits and unknown effects of transitioning tobacco products to a smoke-free market.

ALMANAC: Carbon paper

On October 7, 1806, the duplicative stationery was patented by English inventor Ralph Wedgwood. Jane Pauley reports.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro

CITIES: Wild urbanism: Moscow's grand new Zaryadye Park

Built adjacent to Red Square, Moscow's Zaryadye Park, the city's first new park in 50 years, recreates Russia's many landscapes in the center of one of the world's biggest, busiest cities. The park, which features 32 undulating acres covered in native plants and trees, was designed by an American, architect Charles Renfro, who was responsible for New York's High Line. Correspondent Liz Palmer talked with Renfro and landscape architect Mary Margaret Jones about the backstory of this grand public space.

MEDIA: Cindy Adams' bold-faced life

At 88, Cindy Adams is the last of her generation, but after nearly four decades her New York Post gossip column is still going strong. She tells Mo Rocca of her affection for Yorkshire Terriers and friendships with dictators; her late husband, comedian Joey Adams; and her buddy Judge Judy, who also turns up with some dating advice.

CBS News

ON BROADWAY: Kerry Washington

The "Scandal" star has returned to Broadway in the new drama "American Son," playing the mother of a young man who has disappeared. Michelle Miller reports.

CBS News

OPINION: An open secret: Open office plans are the worst

Contributor Faith Salie has some words about many companies' propensity to house all their employees in a giant room (and they're not good).

GALLERY: 25 cubicles cooler than yours

MUSIC: Steve Perry

Tracy Smith catches up with Steve Perry, who talks about life after leaving as the lead singer of the rock band Journey.

To watch Steve Perry perform "No More Cryin'," from his new album 'Traces," click on the video player below.

CALENDAR: Week of October 8

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Ziggy Livnat

NATURE UP CLOSE: Dolphins

"Sunday Morning" videographer Ziggy Livnat on his encounters with the curious, playful marine animals while filming under the sea.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Traveling to Kruger

Videographer Judy Lehmberg offers tips on a self-driving vacation through South Africa's splendid Kruger National Park.

EMMY WINNER: Aftermath - A family's recovery | Watch Video

After the Brussels Airport blast killed his wife and seriously injured two of their children, an Air Force Lt. Col.'s family adjusts to a new life, and finds strength together. Winner of this year's News Emmy for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast. Congratulations to correspondent David Martin, producer Mary Walsh, editor Joseph L. Frandino, executive producer Rand Morrison, and senior producers Gavin Boyle, Amy Rosney and Jason Sacca.

