Recovering from loss, a family finds strength "The last thing I remember before the blast was my mom laughing," said Kiyanni. That blast was a suitcase bomb in Brussels Airport last year, just as Air Force Lt. Col. Kato Martinez, his wife and children were checking in for a trip to Disney World. The explosion killed Martinez's wife, Gail, and seriously injured two of their children. Now they are recovering their wounds, though only some of the scars are visible. David Martin met with the Martinez family at their home outside of San Antonio to take the measure of how a communications officer who worked with Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan adjusts to becoming a single parent, and how he and his children have found strength together.