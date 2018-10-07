Calendar: Week of October 8

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Columbus Day, marking the 526th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' first landfall in the Americas.
On Tuesday, the Imagine Peace Tower near Reykjavik, Iceland, will be illuminated to honor the late Beatle John Lennon on what would have been his 78th birthday.
Wednesday is World Mental Health Day, with a focus this year on "young people and mental health in a changing world."
Thursday sees a reunion of "West Side Story" movie cast members at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of the film's choreographer Jerome Robbins.
To watch the company of "West Side Story" perform "Cool," click on the video player below:
On Friday, "It's Alive! Frankenstein at 200" opens at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York, an exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of Mary Shelley's classic horror novel.
And on Saturday, it's Anchors Aweigh! as the United States Navy salutes its 243rd birthday.
To hear the United States Naval Academy fight song "Anchors Aweigh," composed by Charles A. Zimmermann and Alfred Hart Miles click on the video player below.