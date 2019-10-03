This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 6)

COVER STORY: Pete Hamill and the storied history of metropolitan newspapers

Since 2004, some 1,800 metropolitan and community newspapers have gone out of business or merged – a challenging environment for journalists whose job is to report the life's blood of a city. Two "princes of print" who'd gotten their starts in the heyday of New York City metropolitan newspapers were Jimmy Breslin (who died in 2017) and Pete Hamill, both of whom are the subject of a new HBO documentary, "Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists." Hamill talked with Tony Dokoupil about working the city beat, and offered advice for journalists of today.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Bomb shelter

Correspondent Serena Altschul at the newly-expanded Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CBS News





ART: The "new MoMA"

Serena Altschul takes a tour of New York City's Museum of Modern Art, which is soon to reopen following a major $450 million renovation, with more than 40,000 square feet of new gallery and performance space, and about a thousand additional pieces of art on display.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



BUSINESS: Corporations and guns

While Congress and the White House have resisted laws to increase restrictions on gun purchases, companies like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods are now taking the lead in curtailing sales of firearms or ammunition. Lee Cowan reports.

The Camp Adventure observation tower in Ronnede, Denmark. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM DENMARK: Treetop walk

An hour from the Danish capital city of Ccopenhagen, visitors at an unusual spiraling walkway, meant to both stand out and blend in with surrounding the forest, can soar 14 stories high, above the canopy of trees, to experience a rare view of nature. Seth Doane talked with Jesper Mathiesen, a former Danish Navy SEAL behind the project, called Camp Adventure, and with architect Tue Foged whose team designed the unique observation tower.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Inheritance



PULSE: TBD

Entertainer Mitzi Gaynor with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News





SUNDAY PROFILE: Mitzi Gaynor

Mitzi Gaynor has been playing with audiences for over 70 years now, in movies, then on TV and in Vegas. The singer, dancer and actress talks with Mo Rocca about being wooed by Howard Hughes, starring in the film version of "South Pacific," and sharing the "Ed Sullivan Show" stage with The Beatles.

For more info:



OPINION: Andy Borowitz: How to be a successful failure

The New Yorker writer behind "The Borowitz Report" offers his take on how you, too, can be great at something, by not being great at something.

For more info:

The singer Lizzo with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News





MUSIC: Lizzo

She's been compared to some of the greatest singers of our time. Her real name is Melissa Jefferson, but she's known by her childhood nickname, Lizzo, and you might say this has been her year. Last month alone she had the number one song, "Truth Hurts"; appeared on the cover of Elle magazine; and stole the show on MTV's biggest night. She also costars in the hit Jennifer Lopez film, "Hustlers." Yet, the 31-year-old described her career as "the slowest build of all time." Lizzo sat down with Tracy Smith to discuss overcoming bouts of poverty, homelessness, and crippling self-doubt, and how her high school band teacher gave her the focus she needed to make her mark.

PREVIEW: Lizzo: "I can be beautiful and be fat" | Video Clip

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," the #1 Billboard artist says her life turned around once she started to believe beauty comes in all sizes.

You can stream Lizzo's album "Cuz I Love You" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of October 7

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

The sandhill crane, ready to pounce on the black bear.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Sandhill cranes vs. a black bear

An encounter in Yellowstone National Park results in an unexpected outcome.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of "Sunday Morning" on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!