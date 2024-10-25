This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 27)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Election 2024



ALMANAC: October 27

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Leonardo da Vinci's insatiable curiosity and quest for knowledge led to tremendous advances in science and the arts. From "Leonardo da Vinci"/PBS

TV: Portrait of a genius: Ken Burns on Leonardo da Vinci

Acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, renowned for his documentaries on such topics as the Civil War, baseball, jazz and the Statue of Liberty, has now focused on 15th century Italian artist and intellectual Leonardo da Vinci. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Burns and his producing partners, daughter Sarah Burns and son-in-law David McMahon, about their PBS documentary on the man Burns calls "one of the most incredibly interesting human beings who has ever walked the Earth."

To watch a trailer for the Ken Burns documentary "Leonardo da Vinci" click on the video player below:

Maze designer Adrian Fisher leads Seth Doane through one of this puzzles. CBS News

WORLD: Amazing Mazes

British designer Adrian Fisher has created hundreds of mazes around the work – works of art that tantalize and confound those who try to navigate through hedgerows, corn stalks, yew trees, or lights. Correspondent Seth Doane gets lost in our fascination with puzzling mazes, and sets out to complete Fisher's monumental maze on the grounds of Leeds Castle in Kent, England, where there is no Google Maps to help you find your way out.

Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal leading the election of a new pope in "Conclave" (left), and as Odysseus returning from the Trojan War in "The Return." Focus Features/Bleecker Street

MOVIES: Ralph Fiennes

Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes is returning in two new acclaimed films. In "Conclave," about the intrigue of papal politics, he plays a Vatican insider who oversees a gathering of cardinals who must elect a new pope. In "The Return," Fiennes – reunited with his "English Patient" costar Juliette Binoche – plays Odysseus, who has returned home following the Trojan War. Fiennes talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about the draw of playing characters with contradictions, and the thrill of finding a new role.

To watch a trailer for "Conclave" click on the video player below:

"Conclave" opens in theaters October 25

"The Return" opens in theaters December 6

Villa Medici, Rome



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: One Texas border town's split identity

Most of the 30,000 residents of the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, are of Latino or Mexican descent, and are proud of the town's bi-national, bi-cultural, bi-lingual traditions. But the city has also become a flashpoint in the national conversation about immigration. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with locals who have seen their town become a draw for migrants, politicians, and Texas National Guard.

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. CBS News

MUSIC: Stevie Nicks on "The Lighthouse," her rallying cry for women's rights

Stevie Nicks became a superstar as lead singer and songwriter for the '70s band Fleetwood Mac, and a platinum-selling solo artist. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about composing her latest song, "The Lighthouse," that was inspired by her own experience with abortion, and a strong desire to "do something" following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. She also discusses the loss of her bandmate Christine McVie in 2022, and how she continues to pay tribute to her.

To watch Stevie Nicks perform "The Lighthouse" click on the video player below:

SPORTS: A visit with "Mr. Baseball" Bob Uecker

During six undistinguished seasons in the major leagues, Bob Uecker never played an inning for the Milwaukee Brewers. But during more than half a century as the team's play-by-play announcer, he has become a mascot for the game – and for the city of his birth. He talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim about his love for baseball, and how it has manifested in his adjacent careers as actor, commercial pitchman, and TV talk show guest.

NATURE: Howler monkeys in Belize



GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

