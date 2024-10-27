Ralph Fiennes on the provocation of acting Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes is returning in two new acclaimed films. In "Conclave," about the intrigue of papal politics, he plays a Vatican insider who oversees a gathering of cardinals who must elect a new pope. In "The Return," Fiennes – reunited with his "English Patient" costar Juliette Binoche – plays Odysseus, who has returned home following the Trojan War. Fiennes talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about the draw of playing characters with contradictions, and the thrill of finding a new role.