10/27: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Norah O’Donnell sits down with Vice President Kamala Harris in the final days of her campaign for the White House. Plus: Tracy Smith interviews music superstar Stevie Nicks; Martha Teichner profiles actor Ralph Fiennes, who is starring in two new films, “Conclave” and “The Return”; Lee Cowan visits Eagle Pass, Texas, a border town proud of its bi-national and bi-cultural traditions, but which is now a flashpoint in the debate over immigration; David Pogue talks with filmmaker Ken Burns about his new PBS documentary series on Leonardo da Vinci; Jon Wertheim profiles “Mr. Baseball,” Milwaukee Brewers’ play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker; and Seth Doane meets British designer Adrian Fisher, a master of creating mazes.