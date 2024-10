Kamala Harris on her first priority as president "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell traveled with Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail over two days, in Texas and Michigan. They talked about what Harris calls her first priority if elected president: signing into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. Harris also discussed what she says are Donald Trump's intentions for Social Security and Medicare, and what the Project 2025 blueprint means should Trump return to the White House.