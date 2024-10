Master of mazes British designer Adrian Fisher has created hundreds of mazes around the world – works of art that tantalize and confound those who try to navigate through hedgerows, corn stalks, yew trees, or lights. Correspondent Seth Doane gets lost in our fascination with puzzling mazes, and sets out to complete Fisher's monumental maze on the grounds of Leeds Castle in Kent, England, where there is no Google Maps to help you find your way out.