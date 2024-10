Clemson frat opens its arms to student with special needs At Clemson University in South Carolina, the ClemsonLIFE program gives students with intellectual disabilities a chance to learn life skills for independent living. One student, Charlie McGee, a young man with Down syndrome, wanted the whole college experience, including joining a fraternity. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on what McGee, and the members of Phi Kappa Alpha, learned after McGee was welcomed into the brotherhood.