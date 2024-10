A visit with "Mr. Baseball" Bob Uecker During six undistinguished seasons in the major leagues, Bob Uecker never played an inning for the Milwaukee Brewers. But during more than half a century as the team's play-by-play announcer, he has become a mascot for the game – and for the city of his birth. He talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim about his love for baseball, and how it has manifested in his adjacent careers as actor, commercial pitchman, and TV talk show guest.