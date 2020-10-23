This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 25)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Impatience: Why we don't want to wait

The phrase "patience is a virtue" is often easier spoken than practiced, especially in our exasperating times. Barry Petersen set out before the COVID-19 pandemic hit to learn just why we dislike waiting so much, and what we can do to keep our cool in an impatient world. He spoke to one researcher about the science behind impatience.

An illuminating attempt for a Guinness World Record: the World's Largest Firework. CBS News

RECORDS: What makes a Guinness World Record?

For adjudicators from Guinness World Records, it takes some record-setting nerves to judge a world-record attempt as successful. Guinness may get a thousand applications every week to break a world record, and during a time of pandemic, when social distancing prevents mass-participation records, they have even set up weekly at-home challenges. But you have to go outdoors to pursue what one team in Colorado recently attempted: the world's largest fireworks shell ever launched. Lee Cowan reports.

HARTMAN: No bones about it: One kid's sweet relationship with a spooky buddy

MOVIES: "Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane"

A new film from director David Fincher ("The Social Network") shines a light (in black-and-white) on the Golden Age Hollywood studio system, as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz struggles to complete the screenplay for Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz (the son of Herman) talks with Fincher, and with actresses Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, about the story behind the making of a masterwork.

"Mank" opens in select theatres in November, and begins streaming on Netflix December 4

HALLOWEEN: Drive-thru haunted houses make for a spooky, COVID-safe Halloween

Luke Burbank takes a look at how some places are setting up drive-thru haunted houses for a spooky — and healthy — Halloween. One of these places is a car wash-turned-haunted house in Copiague, New York, where parents can get the car cleaned and give kids a thrilling ride at the same time.



AMERICA DECIDES: Voter fraud, suppression and partisanship: A look at the 1876 election

With nine days left until Election Day, many Americans hope the race finishes smoothly — unlike the disputed election of 1876. As the United States celebrated the centennial of the Declaration of Independence, a heated competition between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden was rife with accusations of voter fraud and suppression. Mo Rocca speaks to historians about how the tight race was eventually decided.



MUSIC: Rock star Stevie Nicks in her own words

Superstar Stevie Nicks has built up a devoted following over the course of her career, both as a member of rock band Fleetwood Mac and a solo artist in her own right. The celebrated musician sat down to speak with Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning."



THE VIEW FROM EUROPE: How Europe sees the 2020 U.S. presidential election

With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, the eyes of the world are on the United States to see who it picks as the nation's next leader. Seth Doane speaks to Europeans, including the U.K.'s former ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, about how the race looks from the outside, and how relations between Europe and the U.S. have been shaped under the Trump administration.



THE VIEW FROM RUSSIA: How Russians are viewing the 2020 U.S. presidential election

With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, the eyes of the world are on the United States to see who it picks as the nation's next leader. Elizabeth Palmer hears from people in Russia about what they think of the race.

COMMENTARY: The 2020 presidential election reaches the home-stretch

With just over a week to go until Election Day on November 3, "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS Sunday Morning" with thoughts on what to consider when casting your ballot.



NATURE: A look at Yellowstone National Park

"Sunday Morning" shares a view of the elk living in Yellowstone National Park.



