This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 13)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Protecting whales from ship strikes
Endangered whale species (like blue whales, humpbacks, and fin whales) face a major threat on the high seas: cruise and container ships that have difficulty avoiding collisions with whales. Correspondent David Pogue talks with a marine ecologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, whose fleet of autonomous vehicles helps track whales in shipping lanes; and finds out how container ships may be able to reduce striking whales.
ALMANAC: October 13
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
BOOKS: Bob Woodward on "War"
For his 23rd book, "War," legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward delves into the inner circles of the Biden White House to examine American influence in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel's conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah. The book also contains new information about Donald Trump's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during and after his administration. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Woodward about reporting on deep background the most critical issues of the era.
READ AN EXCERPT: "War" by Bob Woodward
MUSIC: Jack Antonoff on the "randomness" of creativity
It's hard to overstate Jack Antonoff's influence on pop music: He's written or produced some of the biggest songs with some of the biggest names in the business, while also performing as lead singer of the band Bleachers. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with the 11-time Grammy-winner about his latest milestones, from a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden to a Broadway production of "Romeo + Juliet," as well as marriage, songwriting, and what Taylor Swift has meant to him.
You can stream the Bleachers' latest album, titled "Bleachers," by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
BOOKS: Shirley MacLaine on a life in pictures
Singer, dancer and actor Shirley MacLaine has lived many lives, and she's documented them in her new memoir, "The Wall of Life," a photographic account of the Academy Award-winner's remarkable journey from Broadway to Hollywood and beyond. The actress talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her family; how dancing led to her breakthrough role in "The Pajama Game"; becoming the "mascot" of Hollywood's famed Rat Pack; and how she has never stopped inhabiting memorable characters.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
HEADLINES: Latest on Milton
Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the destruction in Florida brought by this week's Category 5 hurricane.
SPORTS: How "Tommy John surgery" changed our national pastime
In 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy John was having a dream season until he tore his UCL, the ligament that supports a pitcher's arm while throwing. Following a creative surgical procedure, John recovered and went on to play 14 more seasons, forever changing the game. Today, an astonishing 35% of active MLB pitchers have had "Tommy John surgery." But it's not just major leaguers; about 60% of athletes who've had the surgery are under the age of 19. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how a surgical procedure has changed how people view repetitive sports injuries.
HARTMAN: Halloween
BOOKS: Al Pacino on becoming Al Pacino
One of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino rose to fame through "The Godfather," "Dog Day Afternoon" and other classic films. But his life might have turned out very differently, if not for his mother's determination, the faith of director Francis Ford Coppola, or his success at overcoming an addiction to drink. Pacino talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his new memoir, "Sonny Boy"; his discomfort with celebrity; and his near-fatal bout of COVID.
ARCHITECTURE: Preserving Palm Springs modernism
In 1931 the Aluminaire House, designed by architects Albert Frey and Lawrence Kocher and quickly assembled from mostly metal parts, was a sensation when it debuted at New York's Architectural and Allied Arts Exposition. But the house later fell into disrepair, and would have vanished, were it not for the preservation efforts of architectural experts, who transported and reconstructed the house. It is now part of the permanent collection of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the legacy of Albert Frey, whose buildings helped modernism flourish in Palm Springs.
- Palm Springs: Preserving the Rat Pack era ("Sunday Morning")
GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2024
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
