Shirley MacLaine on a life in pictures Singer, dancer and actor Shirley MacLaine has lived many lives, and she's documented them in her new memoir, "The Wall of Life," a photographic account of the Academy Award-winner's remarkable journey from Broadway to Hollywood and beyond. The actress talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her family; how dancing led to her breakthrough role in "The Pajama Game"; becoming the "mascot" of Hollywood's famed Rat Pack; and how she has never stopped inhabiting memorable characters.