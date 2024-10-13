Preserving Palm Springs modernism In 1931 the Aluminaire House, designed by architects Albert Frey and Lawrence Kocher and quickly assembled from mostly metal parts, was a sensation when it debuted at New York's Architectural and Allied Arts Exposition. But the house later fell into disrepair, and would have vanished, were it not for the preservation efforts of architectural experts, who transported and reconstructed the house. It is now part of the permanent collection of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the legacy of Albert Frey, whose buildings helped modernism flourish in Palm Springs.