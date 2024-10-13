Bob Woodward on "War" For his 23rd book, "War," legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward delves into the inner circles of the Biden White House to examine American influence in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel's conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah. The book also contains new information about Donald Trump's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during and after his administration. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Woodward about reporting on deep background the most critical issues of the era.