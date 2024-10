Here Comes the Sun: Carl Hiaasen and more Author Carl Hiaasen sits down with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl to discuss the television adaptation of his book “Bad Monkey” and his love for Florida. Then, Conor Knighton visits the small town of Hobart, New York, also known as the “Book Village of the Catskills.” “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”