Al Pacino on becoming Al Pacino One of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino rose to fame through "The Godfather," "Dog Day Afternoon" and other classic films. But his life might have turned out very differently, if not for his mother's determination, the faith of director Francis Ford Coppola, or his success at overcoming an addiction to drink. Pacino talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his new memoir, "Sonny Boy"; his discomfort with celebrity; and his near-fatal bout of COVID.