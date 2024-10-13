10/13: Sunday Morning

Watch CBS News

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at technology aimed at reducing collisions between whales and ships. Also: Ben Mankiewicz interviews Al Pacino about his new memoir, “Sonny Boy”; David Martin talks with veteran Washington Post report Bob Woodward about his latest book, “War”; Lee Cowan sits down with actress Shirley MacLaine, whose latest book, “The Wall of Life,” is a photographic memoir of her brilliant career; Tracy Smith visits music producer and Bleachers lead singer Jack Antonoff; Faith Salie examines how baseball pitchers have increasingly used “Tommy John surgeries” to repair repetitive sports injuries; and Luke Burbank checks out the Aluminaire House, a metal architectural landmark that has been preserved and reconstructed in Palm Springs, Calif.
