This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 26)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Phobias - How to overcome your worst misguided fears

An estimated 33 million American adults will struggle at some point with a phobia – an intense fear of something that poses little or no threat, from flying to cockroaches to a trip to the dentist. Susan Spencer talks with experts about the lengths people will go to in order to overcome their fears.

For more info:



ALMANAC: October 26

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



NATURE: Tarantulas: Why you shouldn't be afraid

We know very little about the brown tarantula (Aphonopelma hentzi), whose habitat stretches from Louisiana to Texas and Colorado. But the first question arachnid expert Cara Shillington asks is, why are we afraid of tarantulas? She talks with Jonathan Vigliotti, who also visits Colorado's La Junta Tarantula Fest, an annual celebration of the eight-legged creature that draws thousands to see thousands of brown tarantulas wandering the Comanche National Grassland in a haphazard, often halting hunt for a mate.

For more info:



HALLOWEEN: By the Numbers



Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley. CBS News

BUSINESS: CEO Jim Farley on steering Ford through Trump's tariffs

Despite building more than 80 percent of its American-sold vehicles in the U.S. – the highest share of any Detroit automaker – Ford Motor Company still imports many parts, which have been hit hard by tariffs. Ford CEO Jim Farley discusses with Kris Van Cleave why he says President Trump's tariffs, which have cost Ford $2 billion, are jeopardizing the company's investments in America – and may give an advantage to their competitors. He also explains why he drives a Chinese-made electric vehicle.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



POLITICS: Gavin Newsom

Robert Costa reports.



THESE UNITED STATES: The White House

Since our second president, John Adams, inhabited the White House, it has been burned by British troops, reconstructed, expanded, and gut-renovated. Mo Rocca looks at the history of a cherished American landmark, which this past week was partly demolished by the White House's current occupant, President Trump, who is building a huge, privately-funded ballroom.

For more info:

Singer Kenny Chesney. CBS News

BOOKS: The true, authentic Kenny Chesney

He's earned country music's Entertainer of the Year Award eight times. But Kenny Chesney's latest work is a book, "Heart Life Music," in which he describes his life's journey, from Knoxville, Tenn., to No Shoes Nation and beyond. Chesney sits down with Lee Cowan in the Florida Keys, where the country superstar is just another laid-back local, to talk about family, touring, and how he recovered from a 2009 concert which he describes as "hitting a wall."

For more info:

Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, on the run. CBS News

SPORTS: CEO Nicholas Thompson on how running helped him find his footing

Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, is known as a tech journalist, public speaker, author – and world-class competitive long-distance runner. He talks with Tony Dokoupil about how his father inspired him to take up running, how he faced a cancer diagnosis, and why he's passing on his athletic passion to his children. He also discusses his new book, "The Running Ground" – part memoir, part call to the runner in all of us.

For more info:

"Frankenstein" director Guillermo del Toro with Seth Doane. CBS News

MOVIES: Guillermo del Toro on "Frankenstein" and remaking a monster

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is adding his spin to one of the most-filmed horror stories – the mythic tale of a scientist creating a man from body parts – with his latest, "Frankenstein." He talks with Seth Doane about his lifelong fascination with horror, why Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was his first crush, and how "in reality we're all weird in some way." Doane also talks with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, who play Victor Frankenstein and his creature.

To watch a trailer for "Frankenstein" click on the video player below.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ballet star Misty Copeland (YouTube Video)

Ballerina Misty Copeland, who became the first Black female principal dancer in the history of the American Ballet Theatre in New York ten years ago, performed for the last time on the ballet stage on Wed., Oct. 22, 2025. In this Dec. 14, 2014 profile, Anthony Mason visited with the breakthrough star who'd joined ABT's corps de ballet in 2001, and she described how change is coming slowly to the world of classical dance.

WEB EXTRA: Historian Jill Lepore on the metaphor of America as a family (YouTube Video)

Historian Jill Lepore, author of "We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution," talks with Tony Dokoupil about competing histories of America; polarization; and dissent as an act of patriotism.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.