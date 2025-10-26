Gavin Newsom on opposing Donald Trump: "He's a wrecking ball" Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has emerged as one of President Trump's fiercest antagonists – fighting the president's deployment of the military in his state, and leading a redistricting drive in California to counteract similar Republican efforts in other states, in order to help Democrats win back the House next year. But is he also thinking ahead to 2028? Newsom talks with Robert Costa about his use of satirical social media posts, podcasts, and his future on the national stage.