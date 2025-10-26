Guillermo del Toro on "Frankenstein" and remaking a monster Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is adding his spin to one of the most-filmed horror stories – the mythic tale of a scientist creating a man from body parts – with his latest, "Frankenstein." He talks with Seth Doane about his lifelong fascination with horror, why Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was his first crush, and how "in reality we're all weird in some way." Doane also talks with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, who play Victor Frankenstein and his creature.