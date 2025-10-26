CEO Jim Farley on steering Ford through Trump's tariffs Despite building more than 80 percent of its American-sold vehicles in the U.S. – the highest share of any Detroit automaker – Ford Motor Company still imports many parts, which have been hit hard by tariffs. Ford CEO Jim Farley discusses with Kris Van Cleave why he says President Trump's tariffs, which have cost Ford $2 billion, are jeopardizing the company's investments in America – and may give an advantage to their competitors. He also explains why he drives a Chinese-made electric vehicle.