This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 8)

COVER STORY: The election's aftermath

One thing is clear from this week's presidential election results: America is a deeply, almost evenly divided country. Correspondent Martha Teichner takes a look at this divide, and what it means for our nation moving forward.

Paintings by Pierre Soulages are displayed at the Louvre museum, Paris, on December 6, 2019. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

ART: Artist Pierre Soulages, "The Master of Black"

The 100-year-old French painter, recently honored with a solo exhibition at the Louvre, talks with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about how he was enlightened by the mysteries of light reflecting off the surface of black paint in his transformative abstract masterworks.

According to the Strand Book Store in New York City, its shelves contain 18 miles of books. CBS News

BOOKS: Independent booksellers write a new chapter during COVID-19

The Strand Book Store is a New York institution, with four floors of books, and 93 years of tradition. But while it survived a Great Depression, World War II and 9/11, it has struggled during the era of COVID-19. New Yorker contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with the Strand's owners, and with the owners of EyeSeeMe, an African-American children's bookstore in St. Louis, about how independent booksellers are finding ways to cope during the coronavirus pandemic, and about the community of readers that wants them to survive.

For more info:

The Strand, New York City

EyeSeeMe, St. Louis



MOVIES: Sophia Loren on working with family, aging, and "The Life Ahead"

After seven decades in show business, and a 10-year break from acting, Sophia Loren returns to the screen with a standout performance in a new Netflix film, "The Life Ahead," directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti. They talk with correspondent Seth Doane about her portrayal of a Holocaust survivor, and why the 86-year-old Academy Award-winner still approaches acting with the same spontaneity and anxiety as if it's her first movie role.

PREVIEW: Sophia Loren on the unimportance of beauty

To watch a trailer for "The Life Ahead" click on the video player below.

"The Life Ahead" debuts on Netflix on November 13



OPINION: After the vote

"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson reflects on the fallout from Election Day.

Barrels of bourbon. CBS News

SPIRITS: Chasing down Pappy Van Winkle, the world's most coveted bourbon

Since 1935 the Van Winkles, of Louisville, has been producing a whiskey now so sought-after that a single bottle may fetch tens of thousands of dollars on the resale market. Correspondent Lee Cowan goes in search of how this family's spirited product became a Holy Grail for whiskey aficionados.

Comedian Steve Martin and illustrator Harry Bliss, collaborators on a new book of cartoons, "A Wealth of Pigeons." CBS News

HUMOR: Steve Martin and Harry Bliss on the concise joy of cartoons

The multi-talented Steve Martin has covered a lot of ground, as a standup comedian and actor, writer, novelist and musician. Now he can claim "cartoonist" to his resume, collaborating with noted New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss on humorous one-panel gems. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Martin and Bliss about the precision of the cartoon; capturing ideas in the middle of the night; and their cartoon collection, "A Wealth of Pigeons."

For more info:

Comedian Jim Gaffigan. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on saving face while wearing a mask

The comedian opines on how having a big head (both physically and metaphorically) can affect one's use of personal protective equipment.



SCIENCE: A giant step forward for users of artificial legs

Osseointegration, a form of implant surgery, is restoring freedom of movement to amputees in a revolutionary new way. Correspondent Barry Petersen speaks to doctors about this prosthetic procedure, and with patients who are embracing their expanded mobility with a vengeance.

For more info:



NATURE: Migrating monarchs

"Sunday Morning" takes us to Cape May in New Jersey, on the flight path of monarch butterflies.



