This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 1)

COVER STORY: What can the hibernation of bears teach humans?

Scientists at Washington State University's Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center are studying what goes on before, during and after grizzly bears hibernate over the winter months. Their findings may hold critical clues to advancing human health (such as the fight against diabetes), and making months-long space flights possible. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

GAMES: Online chess makes its biggest move

The pandemic has hurt most professional sports, but it's done wonders for one game: chess! Players and fans, looking for competitive thrills, are logging into online chess platforms like never before. Correspondent David Pogue talks with a chess grandmaster and an online chess star about the boom in the game.

CORONAVIRUS: The mental health toll of COVID-19

More than half of American adults say their mental health has suffered because of the pandemic, which is aggravating mental illness among those who already suffer from it, and taking a toll on the rest of us, too. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with mental health practitioners, and with people suffering from OCD, about facing a mental health epidemic, and the anxiety we are all feeling.

Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is pictured in St. Louis in this Oct. 16, 1957 file photo. AP Photo

BOOKS: Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady and humanitarian

Eleanor Roosevelt transformed herself from a shy, self-conscious girl to a revered figure on the world stage as an internationally-respected human rights activist. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with David Michaelis, author of a new biography, "Eleanor," about the first lady's partnership with her husband, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and how she found herself as a globetrotting humanitarian following FDR's death.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Eleanor," the life of Mrs. Roosevelt

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on saving face while wearing a mask

The comedian opines on how having a big head (both physically and metaphorically) can affect one's use of personal protective equipment.

AMERICA DECIDES: An Election Night tradition: The concession speech

There may be nothing more American than baseball, apple pie – and presidential elections, including a speech by the losing candidate. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett looks at the dramatic history of concessions, and examines why a losing candidate stepping aside is what allows our country to move forward.

Ruth Rosner after casting her ballot during early voting on New York's Upper West Side, Saturday, October 24, 2020. The 104-year-old has voted in 22 presidential elections. Faith Salie

AMERICA DECIDES: 104-year-old Ruth Rosner on casting her vote

New Yorker Ruth Rosner first voted for a president in 1936, casting her ballot for FDR. Last week, on the first day of early voting, correspondent Faith Salie accompanied the 104-year-old to the polls, and her social media posts helped make Rosner a viral star. She talked with Salie about participating in her 22nd presidential election, the importance of voting, and why not even COVID-19 could keep her from making her voice heard.



SUNDAY PROFILE: Bob Newhart

Comedian Bob Newhart was a pioneer of observational humor, imparting his deadpan delivery on award-winning comedy albums and classic TV sitcoms. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with the 91-year-old Newhart, who believes having a sense of humor is not just business, it's essential, especially now.

AMERICA DECIDES: The whole world is watching – The view from China

Correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports on how observers in Asia are responding to America's presidential election.

President Donald Trump joins in a ceremonial sword dance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017. CBS News

AMERICA DECIDES: The whole world is watching – The view from the Middle East

Correspondent Holly Williams talks with experts about the Trump administration's record in the Middle East, and the prospects for U.S. foreign policy going forward post-election.

AMERICA DECIDES: John Dickerson on weathering Election Day stress

As we await the results of ballot canvassing this week, the "60 Minutes" correspondent says patience is key – as is ignoring rumors and misinformation, from both foreign and domestic agents of chaos, aimed at sowing discord.



NATURE: White Mountains

"Sunday Morning" takes us to the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

