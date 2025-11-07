This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 9)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Promising clinical trials in Alzheimer's prevention

Recent studies have shown new antibody drugs to slow cognitive decline among people with early-onset Alzheimer's – a critical finding, given that the disease as of now has no cure. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook visits Washington University Medicine in St. Louis, which is conducting important research into treating the disease before symptoms arise. (The clinical trials involve the 1 to 2 percent of people with Alzheimer's who are genetically predisposed to developing dementia.) He also talks with philanthropist Bill Gates, who has already donated $300 million to support Alzheimer's research.

ALMANAC: November 9

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Photographer Stephen Voss trains his camera lens on the changing colors of bonsai. Stephen Voss

ARTS: Bonsai: A miniature display of fall foliage

While the colors of the season may sweep across vast landscapes, fall foliage can also be enjoyed on a miniature scale. Conor Knighton visits the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Washington State, where the staff transforms trees into tiny living works of art, and talks with photographer Stephen Voss about capturing the personality of bonsai.

ARTS: The Grand Egyptian Museum: A new home for King Tut's treasures

Cairo's newest attraction is the Grand Egyptian Museum, a modern testament to one of the world's oldest civilizations. Jane Pauley reports on the opening of the museum, whose collection includes thousands of artifacts from the reign of King Tutankhamun.

U.S.: "The Wounded Generation": Bearing the invisible scars of war

When the "Greatest Generation" returned home from World War II, many veterans had suffered psychic wounds that were not diagnosed or understood at the time to be PTSD. For his new book, "The Wounded Generation," historian David Nasaw researched the experiences of WWII veterans – from suffering survivor's guilt, to receiving electro-shock therapy treatments – that give insights into the emotional traumas facing veterans of all wars. Lesley Stahl reports.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Actress Jessie Buckley with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

MOVIES: "Hamnet" actress Jessie Buckley on how Shakespeare changed everything for her

She's been called "the acting world's best-kept secret." But Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley's latest role, playing the wife of William Shakespeare in "Hamnet," may change that. The Irish actress talks with Seth Doane about the catharsis of acting; her chemistry with co-star Paul Mescal; and her upcoming film "The Bride," playing the mate of Frankenstein's monster.

To watch a trailer for "Hamnet" click on the video player below.

HARTMAN: Salamanders



Correspondent Lee Cowan with actor Billy Bob Thornton on the set of "Landman." CBS News

TV: Billy Bob Thornton on the return of "Landman"

Actor, writer and musician Billy Bob Thornton has been an unconventional and unforgettable presence, from his Oscar-winning "Sling Blade," to his rock band, The Boxmasters. He's now back in Season 2 of the Paramount+ drama series "Landman," set in the oil fields of West Texas. Thornton talks with Lee Cowan about his hillbilly roots, music, and the milestone of turning 70.

COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on the addictive Internet meme "6-7"

Faith Salie brings some middle-aged energy to the latest inside joke among youngsters.

Among the American flags in John Monsky's collection is this Stars and Stripes that flew with the 4th Division, 12th Regiment, as it landed on Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. CBS News

THESE UNITED STATES: Raising the flag

For decades, John Monsky's passion has been collecting American flags – from those that accompanied soldiers during the Civil War and on the beaches of France on D-Day, to ones that landed on the Moon. He tells Mo Rocca that the flags in his collection have been both witnesses to and participants in history.

POLITICS: Election 2025

NATURE: Wombats in Tasmania



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern (YouTube Video)

Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd, who appeared with her daughter Laura Dern in several productions (including "Rambling Rose" and "Wild at Heart"), died on Nov. 3, 2025 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview that aired May 14, 2023, the two talked with Rita Braver about a shared family history that played out on movie and TV screens, and about their joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Former Vice President Dick Cheney (YouTube Video)

Dick Cheney, who served two terms as vice president, reshaping the office to become more consequential than it had ever been, died on Nov. 3, 2025 at age 84. In this "Sunday Morning" interview which aired on Aug. 30, 2015, Cheney talked with Lee Cowan about how 9/11 changed him; the war in Iraq; his health; and "Exceptional," the book he co-authored with his daughter, Liz, which argued that President Obama's foreign policies were diminishing America's power.

