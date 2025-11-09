Democratic victories jolt Trump and House Republicans The Democratic Party's decisive wins across the country last Tuesday (including the New York City mayor's race, governorships in New Jersey and Virginia, and California's redistricting proposition) are being billed by Democrats as a referendum on President Trump and the GOP. Robert Costa talks with New York Times reporters Luke Broadwater and Annie Karni, co-authors of "Mad House," about the prospects for both parties, the current government shutdown, the 2026 midterms, and the remainder of the Trump presidency.