"The Wounded Generation": Bearing the invisible scars of war When the "Greatest Generation" returned home from World War II, many veterans had suffered psychic wounds that were not diagnosed or understood at the time to be PTSD. For his new book, "The Wounded Generation," historian David Nasaw researched the experiences of WWII veterans – from suffering survivor's guilt, to receiving electro-shock therapy treatments – that give insights into the emotional traumas facing veterans of all wars. Lesley Stahl reports.