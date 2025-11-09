Promising clinical trials in Alzheimer's prevention Recent studies have shown new antibody drugs to slow cognitive decline among people with early-onset Alzheimer's – a critical finding, given that the disease as of now has no cure. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook visits Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, which is conducting important research into treating the disease before symptoms arise. The clinical trials involve the 1 to 2 percent of people with Alzheimer's who are genetically predisposed to developing dementia. He also talks with philanthropist Bill Gates, who has already donated $300 million to support Alzheimer's research.