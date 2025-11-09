Faith Salie on the addictive internet meme "6-7"

Okay fam, lock in! Because I low-key have something really important to tell you:

"6-7"!

Oh gosh, I hope you don't need me, a middle-aged person, to explain "6-7" to you, because that would be cringe. But, here goes:

"6-7" can be traced back to a song called "Doot Doot" by rapper Skrilla, which was then used in videos featuring basketball players like LaMelo Ball (who is in fact 6'7"), and then kids started intoning it with these hand gestures, and then it took over America ... and now here we are.

Get it? It's okay; me neither. And we're not supposed to!

Even Dictionary.com says it can't be defined!

Basically, it's one big inside joke that's now outside, and everywhere. And it's giving aura!

And that's the best part — the bar to entry for "6-7" is so low! People call it brain rot, but not gonna lie, I find it liberating.

Here's something that doesn't ask us to choose sides, or fact-check. The choreo is easy; everyone can say it and sound equally inane.

And the more we oldies say it, the more we paradoxically thrill children and douse the meme with our Millennial/GenX/Boomer energy.

I give it "6-7" weeks until it's flushed down the cultural toilet like last year's Skibidi.

Look, I'm no linguist or sociologist. I'm just a mom of middle-schoolers. And I say we embrace some of life's beautiful mysteries.

Mona Lisa's smile ... dark matter ... and the inscrutably addictive quality of "6-7."



Story produced by Young Kim. Editor: Chad Cardin.