This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 16)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

A Kalshi billboard displaying New York City mayoral election odds in New York, Oct. 27, 2024. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COVER STORY: Wanna bet? Online prediction markets wager that you will

The people behind the prediction market Kalshi, where people can place wagers on everything from elections and sports contests to the anticipated bridesmaids at Taylor Swift's wedding, say its users trade a billion dollars every week. But as prediction markets are expanding, this burgeoning business model is coming under the scrutiny of some state regulators and attorneys general. Jo Ling Kent reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: November 16

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.





PROFILE: Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy: "I don't go out of my way looking for fights"

Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports began in 2003 as a free weekly newspaper of gambling tips published out of his mother's basement; it's now a digital empire worth north of $600 million, catering to a young, mostly-male audience that he calls "normal guys." The provocative Portnoy talks with Tony Dokoupil about blowback from some of his site's "locker-room"-style content; a rise in antisemitism; and how he can ignore criticism due to his "good moral compass."

PREVIEW: Dave Portnoy says there's been a "definitive shift" toward antisemitism: "People are coming up with real hate"

For more info:

Mo Rocca interviews Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz. The new movie "Wicked: For Good" is the second part of the film adaptation of Schwartz's long-running musical. CBS News

MUSIC: Stephen Schwartz, a "Wicked" music man

Stephen Schwartz is the composer-lyricist behind such Broadway hits as "Godspell," "Pippin," and "Wicked," which was adapted into two movies. Mo Rocca talks with Schwartz about the price of his early success, and why he almost left composing Broadway musicals for good. Rocca also talks with Kristin Chenoweth, star of Schwartz's latest Broadway show, "The Queen of Versailles."

To watch a trailer for "Wicked: For Good" click on the video player below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: When the employed are pushed into homelessness

In America we are taught hard work is the key to success. But despite having fulltime jobs, many families are locked out of the rental housing market, due to low wages, soaring rents and poor credit, and have been pushed into homelessness. In this two-part report, senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Brian Goldstone, author of "There Is No Place For Us: Working and Homeless in America," about the big business of homelessness; and with families who have struggled to pay inflated rates at "extended stay" hotels catering to the desperate.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



"Star Trek" actor William Shatner and astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

PROFILES: William Shatner and Neil DeGrasse Tyson: When stars collide

When "Star Trek" legend William Shatner and America's favorite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson share the stage, sparks can fly on an astronomical level. They talk with Luke Burbank about their bromance built on an appreciation of science; the two-man show ("The Universe Is Absurd!") that grew out of a trip to the South Pole; and how curiosity about the cosmos can help keep one young.

For more info:





COMMENTARY: Walter Isaacson on "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written"

As America approaches its 250th birthday, the bestselling biographer and historian reflects on the message of the Declaration of Independence, and how it is just as vital to us today as it was in 1776.

For more info:



NATURE: Black Hills of South Dakota



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Comfort food (YouTube Video)

"Sunday Morning" serves up just what we need: a sizable helping of stories about comfort foods:

The appeal of mac & cheese

Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat discusses comfort foods in discomfiting times

The magic of pancakes

New twists on the tradition of Campbell's Soup

A restaurant devoted to meatballs

Wynton Marsalis makes a pit stop in Lockhart, Texas, a Mecca for BBQ lovers

The humble tater tot … just add caviar

Tortellini, a traditional Italian comfort food

A Southern institution: The Waffle House

Bobby Flay on the need for comfort food

Spam, that oft-maligned canned meat, is treasured in Hawaii

Noah Verrier's paintings of comfort food

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nobel laureate James Watson (YouTube Video)

In this 2003 "Sunday Morning" report, half a century after the double-helix structure of DNA was first revealed, zoologist James Watson (who shared the Nobel Prize for its discovery) talked about how the groundbreaking revelation was made. Watson, who went on to lead the Human Genome Project (and later faced condemnation for offensive remarks about race), died on Nov. 6, 2025 at age 97.





GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.