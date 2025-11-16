Dave Portnoy: "I don't go out of my way looking for fights" Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports began in 2003 as a free weekly newspaper of gambling tips published out of his mother's basement; it's now a digital empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars, catering to a young, mostly-male audience that he calls "normal guys." The provocative Portnoy talks with Tony Dokoupil about blowback from some of his site's "locker-room"-style content; a rise in antisemitism; and how he can ignore criticism due to his "good moral compass."