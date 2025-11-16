When the employed are pushed into homelessness In America we are taught hard work is the key to success. But despite having full-time jobs, many families are locked out of the rental housing market, due to low wages, soaring rents and poor credit, and have been pushed into homelessness. In this two-part report, senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Brian Goldstone, author of "There Is No Place For Us: Working and Homeless in America," about the big business of homelessness; and with families who have struggled to pay inflated rates at "extended stay hotels" catering to the desperate.