This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 3)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

Tourists crowd onto the Ponte di Rialto bridge in Venice, April 3, 2026. The Italian city, a UNESCO World Heritage treasure, draws more than 20 million visitors annually; about 50,000 people reside in the city's historic center. Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images

COVER STORY: Overtourism: Too much of a good thing?

Tourism represents 10% of the global economy. But many travel destinations (and the people who live there) are reeling from increasing numbers of tourists, spurred in large part by social media. Correspondent Seth Doane travels to Amsterdam, Paris, Venice and Portofino to look at the impacts that tourism is having on cities, resorts and natural attractions, and why some people are resisting visitors – or redefining tourism – in some of the world's most popular and fragile destinations.

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ALMANAC: May 3

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Army veteran Tony Mendez with a therapy horse, at Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, New York's Westchester County. CBS News

HEALTH: Horse power: How horses are therapeutic

Horses can form powerful bonds with people owing to their ability to sense and feel human emotions. Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, in Bedford Corners, N.Y., has programs that help people with disabilities, veterans with PTSD, and the incarcerated through interactions with their horses. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl reports.

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Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Bedford Corners, N.Y.

An installation view of the exhibition "Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Treasures from the Mozarteum Foundation of Salzburg," currently at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. Pictured: Mozart's childhood violin. Janny Chiu/The Morgan Library & Museum

ARTS: Mozart: The man and the legend

A new exhibition on the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City, illuminates the man and his immortal works – from his first compositions created at age 5, to personal objects, manuscripts and letters, to the instruments upon which he composed his immortal music. Jane Pauley reports.

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The Brain Care Score allows you to identify traits and lifestyle habits that can impact your brain health. Global Brain Coalition

HEALTH: A tool to help keep dementia in check

Many people fear that a family history of dementia dooms them to inevitably suffer the condition themselves. But a new tool, the Brain Care Score, shows how lifestyle changes can be beneficial, cutting the risk of dementia. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey talks with neurologist Dr. Jonathan Rosand about how making changes to your daily habits might just be the prescription needed.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

When Pez were first introduced in the United States, they failed - but then character heads were attached to the pop-up dispensers, and a candy legend was born. CBS News

CANDY: Pez

Luke Burbank reports.

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HARTMAN: Neighbors



Sting starring in his musical, "The Last Ship," about a community's loss of its shipyard, a key part of its identity and economy. "The Last Ship"

MUSIC: Sting embarks on "The Last Ship"

For centuries the English city of Newcastle was a hard-scrabble industrial powerhouse that built ships. It was also the hometown of the rock musician Sting, who as a young man witnessed the city's shipbuilding business dry up. He's paid homage to his town's heritage by writing and starring in a musical, "The Last Ship," which he's now taking on an international tour. He talks with Mark Phillips about his long career, and why he can't stop working.

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Tom Coyne shows correspondent Lee Cowan around the 170-acre golf course he began running in New York's Catskill Mountains. CBS News

SPORTS: Becoming an "accidental" golf course owner

Tom Coyne, editor of The Golfer's Journal, has played some of the most exclusive golf courses in the world. But when he visited a nine-hole course in New York's Catskills that had seen better days and was up for sale, he took on a new challenge: running the course for a year to see if he could turn it around. Coyne talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his efforts to preserve a rural community's beloved course, and about his new book, "A Course Called Home: Adventures of an Accidental Golf Course Owner."

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COMMENTARY: David Sedaris on dogs and the people who obsess over them

Reflecting on a certain encounter in a New York City dog park, the humorist has thoughts about the friends of Man's best friend.

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NATURE: Big horn sheep in Washington State



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Iceland, land of fire and ice (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these "Sunday Morning" stories about the history, people and spectacular scenery of the North Atlantic island nation. Featuring:

The origins of Iceland, and the country's unique genealogical history (2004)

Conor Knighton travels the Ring Road (2014)

Nature: Scenes from Iceland (2021)

Icelandic operatic tenor Kristjan Johannsson (1994)

Iceland's unique response to its banking collapse (2016)

Rescuing puffins (2018)

Nature: Puffins (2018)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: How Georg Baselitz turned the art world upside-down (YouTube Video)

German-born Neo-Expressionist artist Georg Baselitz, whose trademark was inverted paintings that depict their subject upside-down, died April 30, 2026 at age 88. In this 2018 "Sunday Morning" profile, correspondent Serena Altschul talked with Baselitz, who was then the subject of a career retrospective at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2026



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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