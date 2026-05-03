Becoming an "accidental" golf course owner Tom Coyne, editor of The Golfer's Journal, has played some of the most exclusive golf courses in the world. But when he visited a nine-hole course in New York's Catskills that had seen better days and was up for sale, he took on a new challenge: running the course for a year to see if he could turn it around. Coyne talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his efforts to preserve a rural community's beloved course, and about his new book, "A Course Called Home: Adventures of an Accidental Golf Course Owner."