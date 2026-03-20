This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 22)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: How iNaturalist app users have fun while aiding science

The iNaturalist cellphone app not only helps users identify plant, animal and insect species; it also provides invaluable data to scientists studying biodiversity, species decline, and habitat loss. It also provides opportunities for fun: David Pogue joins iNaturalist fan Martha Stewart in a "bio blitz" – a timed competition with other users to spot and ID species.

For more info:



ALMANAC: March 22

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

One of Robert Therrien's oversized constructions, on display in "Robert Therrien: This is a Story," at the Broad, Los Angeles. The Broad

ARTS: Robert Therrien: A giant in the world of giant art

Robert Therrien (1947-2019) arrived during the emerging L.A. art scene in the early 1970s, and became best known for his over-sized objects – tables, chairs and household fixtures that dwarf the viewer. He's now the subject of a larger-than-life exhibition currently at the Broad in Los Angeles, called "Robert Therrien: This Is a Story." Luke Burbank takes the measure of an art world giant.

For more info:

Information signs about slavery during the early years of our country were removed from the President's House site in Philadelphia, following an executive order by President Trump. Last month, after the city sued, a federal judge ordered the exhibit reinstated. Associated Press

U.S.: Signs of the times: Removing stories of America's past from our national parks

Signs educating visitors about the nation's past have been a key element of our national parks and historic sites. But following an executive order from President Trump, the Department of the Interior has removed dozens of signs that the administration claims promote "divisive narratives" and "corrosive ideology" – information on such topics as race relations, slavery, women's history, Indigenous peoples, and climate change. Hundreds more signs, books and pamphlets have been flagged for review. Jim Axelrod looks at efforts to remove lessons about America's complicated past.

For more info:

A portrait of comedian, musician and television pioneer Sid Caesar c. 1952. James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

BOOKS: Hail Caesar! How Sid Caesar reinvented comedy for TV

Comic Sid Caesar (1922-2014) was a master of humor, slapstick and accents, whose 1950s series "Your Show of Shows" and "Caesar's Hour" rewrote the rules of comedy in the new medium of television. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with David Margolick, author of the biography "When Caesar Was King," and with comedian Robert Klein, about the unique gifts of Caesar (whose reputation has been eclipsed by the writers he hired, including Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Larry Gelbart, Woody Allen and Neil Simon); and how the hard work of seemingly effortless laughs took its toll on the comedian.

READ AN EXCERPT: "When Caesar Was King" by David Margolick

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Ruthie Rogers welcomes guests to the River Cafe in London. CBS News

FOOD: Chef Ruthie Rogers on the comforts of food and conversation

The River Cafe in London has had a Michelin star since the late 1990s, thanks to co-founder, owner and acclaimed chef Ruthie Rogers. Seth Doane talks with the American-born Rogers about her fabled Italian restaurant, her new book, "Table 4 at the River Cafr," and her podcast, all of which celebrate the connections brought about by conversations and comfort food.

For more info:



WORLD: Iran latest

David Martin reports.

For more info:

Actress Lisa Kudrow with correspondent Tracy Smith, on the set of HBO's "The Comeback" (shot on the same soundstage when Kudrow filmed "Friends"). CBS News

TV: Lisa Kudrow on making "The Comeback"

"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow played a washed-up sitcom actress, Valerie Cherish, in the 2005 HBO comedy "The Comeback." The show was cancelled, but it earned a cult following, and then returned in 2014. Now, "The Comeback" is itself making a comeback for a third season. Kudrow talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her love for playing Phoebe Buffay; her aptitude for "cringe comedy"; and how she found solace following the death of "Friends" castmate Matthew Perry.

To watch a trailer for "The Comeback" click on the video player below:

For more info:

Season 3 of "The Comeback" premieres on HBO Max on March 22



COMMENTARY: Why it pays to be bored

Resolving boredom through our incessant attention to our devices has, according to New York Times bestselling author Arthur Brooks, also brought an end to our willingness to let our minds wander – inhibiting abstract thinking and making us vulnerable to anxiety and depression. He talks about his new book, "The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness," and why constant distraction gets in the way of our ability to be fully alive.

READ AN EXCERPT: "The Meaning of Your Life" by Arthur C. Brooks

For more info:

Correspondent Faith Salie with Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) in Newark. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Cory Booker: "We, the people, are the heroes this country needs"

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has been a face of the Democratic Party's resistance to the Trump administration – from a record-breaking filibuster critical of the president's policies, to calls for accountability over U.S. involvement in the war with Iran. He also expresses his hopes for our nation in a new book, "Stand," in which he encourages Americans to stand together, reminding us of our shared virtues. He talks with Faith Salie about a political career forged in Newark, N.J. ("the toughest place in politics ever"), and how it is time to "seize, reclaim, and redeem the dream of America."

READ AN EXCERPT: "Stand" by Cory Booker

For more info:



MILEPOST: Oscars



NATURE: Spring in Mason County, Texas



Simon & Schuster

LIVE EVENT: Join us as Lee Cowan talks with David Pogue about his new book, "Apple: The First 50 Years," at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Thurs., April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for in-person or streaming access.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Going Fishing (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" dives deep into the world of bait, sushi and, well, fish:

Worm grunting

A new trend: tinned fish

A dessert made with... fish?

In Utah, it's raining fish

The fellowship of the fish chai

A tour of Tokyo's largest fish market

Koi, "swimming jewels"

The vanishing art of sushi

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.