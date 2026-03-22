Lisa Kudrow on making "The Comeback" "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow played a washed-up sitcom actress, Valerie Cherish, in the 2005 HBO comedy "The Comeback." The show was cancelled, but it earned a cult following, and then returned in 2014. Now, "The Comeback" is itself making a comeback for a third season. Kudrow talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her love for playing Phoebe Buffay; her aptitude for "cringe comedy"; and how she found solace following the death of "Friends" castmate Matthew Perry.