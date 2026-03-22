Why it pays to be bored

CBS News contributor Arthur C. Brooks is the author of a new book, "The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness." This morning, he's charting an unlikely path to happiness:

Human beings have an amazing ability to solve problems. Usually, that's great. But not always. Sometimes, we solve little problems, but accidentally create major crises in the process.

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A case in point is boredom. We hate it because, well, it's boring. So, we solved it. Unfortunately, in the process, we lost a lot of the meaning of life. Let me explain.

Throughout all of human history, boredom was just part of life. We went to work in the factory or on the farm, and a lot of that time was, well, pretty boring. But here's the thing: That made our brains work properly.

When you're bored, a set of structures in your brain turns on, called the "Default Mode Network." This is what you use for mind-wandering, abstract thinking, and considering the meaning of your life.

In the last 15 years, we have all but gotten rid of boredom. And you know how: The average person looks at his or her phone 205 times every day. But that also means the Default Mode Network stays off, so we never think about life's big "why" questions. Over time, this creates a sense of emptiness, a lack of purpose and significance. This can lead to anxiety and depression.

To re-introduce yourself to the meaning of your life means to learn to manage your devices, and not let them manage you. That requires living with a few simple rules that introduce more silent spaces into your life:

Go for a walk each day without your phone.

Work out without headphones.

Create a phone-free zone at mealtimes.

Put away the phone an hour before bed, and keep it out of the bedroom.



At first, this will be hard, because the moment you are a little bored, you will reach for the device, and feel a little twinge of disappointment. But don't worry, it gets easier with practice. It will take about two weeks, but you will find a richness you haven't felt, maybe in years. You will be calmer, and more at peace. This is how you'll know your brain is working the way it was designed.

People will notice the difference, and ask your happiness secret. Just tell them that your life got more interesting.

Why? Because you allowed yourself to be bored.

READ AN EXCERPT: "The Meaning of Your Life" by Arthur C. Brooks

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Story produced by Ed Forgotson and Lucie Kirk. Editor: Chad Cardin.

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