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In conversation with Cory Booker

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has been a face of the Democratic Party's resistance to the Trump administration – from a record-breaking filibuster critical of the president's policies, to calls for accountability over U.S. involvement in the war with Iran. He also expresses his hopes for our nation in a new book, "Stand," in which he encourages Americans to stand together, reminding us of our shared virtues. He talks with Faith Salie about a political career forged in Newark, N.J. ("the toughest place in politics ever"), and how it is time to "seize, reclaim, and redeem the dream of America."
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