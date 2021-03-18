This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 21)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: MasterClass, where experts share in the joy of learning

Students of the online instruction course MasterClass have gained knowledge from some of the world's leading actors, writers, filmmakers, athletes and others sharing their wisdom and experience. Correspondent David Pogue talks with CEO David Rogier about the popularity of MasterClass during lockdown, and with instructors Helen Mirren and Penn & Teller about reaching an audience passionate for their expertise.

For more info:



SPORTS: Place your bets: March Madness and the growth of sports gambling

From Vegas casinos to office pools, an estimated 47 million Americans will be betting on the "March Madness" college basketball tournament this month. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger and hopeful bettors about the allure of sportsbooks, and with government officials who are rolling the dice on generating tax revenues from legalized gambling.

For more info:

Pieces of the Torlonia Marbles collection. CBS News

ART: Ancient art returns to public view in Rome

One of the most important private collections of antiquities, hidden away for decades, is being put on public display once again. Correspondent Seth Doane gets a private tour of the legendary Torlonia Marbles – treasures of ancient Greek and Roman art – being exhibited at Rome's Capitoline Museum.

For more info:



MUSIC: Demi Lovato on life after surviving overdose: I had to "essentially die to wake up"

Three years after a near-fatal drug overdose, singer Demi Lovato opens up to correspondent Tracy Smith about how she barely survived. She talks about her new YouTube documentary series, "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil," and how she is now feeling more joy in her life than ever before.

To watch a trailer for the YouTube Originals documentary "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil" click on the video player below:

For more info:

demilovato.com

Part 1 of the documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil" debuts on YouTube March 23

The album "Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over" by Demi Lovato, available April 2, for pre-order click here



PASSAGE: In memoriam



SCIENCE: Species extinction – Righting past wrongs

Every once in a while, what's been lost can be found again, as when a species believed extinct is sighted. In the midst of a human-caused extinction crisis, correspondent Conor Knighton reports on efforts to keep hope alive, by finding and re-establishing species that have all but disappeared.

For more info:



FAMILY: An adoption tale – uncovering a lifelong secret

In the post-war years, social mores forced more than three million unwed mothers into what has been characterized as an adoption industry. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with two families who, late in life, discovered their shared connection owing to a young woman having been forced to give up her baby.

For more info:

Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw starred in "Love Story," directed by Arthur Hiller. It was 1970's top-grossing film. Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

MOVIES: Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal on making "Love Story"

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz interviews the stars of the classic tearjerker, "Love Story," to talk about the making of an unlikely box office blockbuster, and asks: What does "Love means never having to say you're sorry" really mean?

For more info:

"Love Story," available on a newly-restored Blu-Ray release from Paramount Home Entertainment; also can be streamed on Amazon prime, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu



TBD



ART: Reconsidering the art of controversial artists

As more and more artists, comedians, writers, musicians and filmmakers are revealed to have said or done terrible or morally questionable things, we may be forced to reconsider their creative work in light of their behavior. But does their art deserve to be cancelled? Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with academics and critics to debate the punishment that comes from calling out artists.

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!