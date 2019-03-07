This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 10)

COVER STORY: The crisis of rural medical care

Since 2010, 97 rural hospitals in the United States have closed, 21 of them in 2018 alone, leaving residents in isolated communities without access to proper medical or emergency room care. The effects can be deadly, as Lee Cowan discovered meeting with residents in Nevada and Oklahoma who have witnessed their towns' only hospital close. He also visited a hospital in Kansas that took an unusual approach to profitability, and a charity whose international outreach to provide medical care in remote locations has taken a domestic turn.

ALMANAC: The dotcom bubble



DESIGN: Harvesting chairs

Furniture maker Gavin Munro gently and lovingly bends Mother Nature into shape – growing, grafting and pruning trees into chairs and other decorative pieces. Elizabeth Palmer reports.

FOOD: Ree Drummond, "The Pioneer Woman"

One of the most popular figures on the Food Network is Ree Drummond, who loves butter, basset hounds and Ethel Merman. The bestselling cookbook author and the figure behind the top-rated cooking show, not to mention "Pioneer Woman" magazine, tells Alina Cho, "I'm not a trained chef … I am not a famous actress. I'm not the famous type. I really am a mom who cooks for her family." We also meet Ree's cattle-herding husband, Ladd Drummond, with whom she transformed the small town of Pawhuska, Okla., into a tourist destination.

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Italy's olive trees under threat

For thousands of years olive trees have sustained the Puglia region of Italy, producing 40 percent of the nation's olive oil. But now a pathogen from the New World is threatening to destroy this plant and the livelihoods of olive farmers. Seth Doane reports on efforts to halt the spread of xylella fastidiosa, which is killing olive trees by the millions.

The Temptations. Universal Music Group

MUSIC: The Temptations

Tracy Smith profiles the legendary music group.

COMMENTARY: Confessions of a news junkie

Comedian Jim Gaffigan admits he is addicted to the news. But how could anyone deny the all-consuming nature of the drama, the mystery, the indictments?

BOOKS: Kentucky bookbinder

Barry Petersen reports.



CALENDAR: Week of March 11

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.

WEB EXTRA: Pie recipes for π Day!

No one is diametrically opposed to a delicious slice of pie, especially on March 14, the day celebrating pi.



