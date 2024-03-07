This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 10)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Correspondent Tracy Smith with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. CBS News

COVER STORY: After the strikes: Fran Drescher on the outlook for labor in Hollywood

Last year, actors and writers walked off the job after contract talks with film and TV producers broke down. Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, spearheaded the negotiations that ended up winning huge concessions from corporations in Hollywood. Drescher talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what studio bosses learned about her over the course of the strike – and what she learned about herself.

COMMENTARY: Luke Burbank on taking "spring ahead" to the next level

It's that time of year, when Daylight Saving Time costs us an hour of sleep, but gifts us another hour of light at the end of the day. Correspondent Luke Burbank is ready for more.

A scene from the short film "Gruff." Righteous Robot

MOVIES: The art of "Gruff," a film that's handmade

A new short film called "Gruff" features extraordinary artwork by filmmaker Julian Curi. But it's not computer animation. Curi drew all of his characters and backgrounds by hand on paper, manipulated his drawings like puppets before the camera, and used computers to erase the wires, giving his film a uniquely intimate feel. The film centers on the relationship between its heroine, Hazel, and her emotionally distant father, Abuelo, a character loosrly based on Curi's own father. Curi talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about creating his unique film, which got its start via crowdsourcing on Kickstarter.

To watch "Gruff" click on the video player below:

ALMANAC: March 10

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Correspondent Seth Doane with actress Marcia Gay Harden. CBS News

TV: Marcia Gay Harden on a role you may not know: herself

Since breaking out in the Coen Brothers' "Miller's Crossing," Marcia Gay Harden has won an Oscar (for "Pollack") and a Tony Award, and says she's appeared in more movies than she can count. But the self-described workaholic is much more comfortable being known as an actress than a celebrity. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her TV series, "So Help Me Todd," her interest in pottery, and how her three kids inspired her LGBTQ+ activism.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Don't want tense industrial synth music waking up the kids? Watching TV with the captions "on" may help. Netflix

MOVIES: Read all about it: The popularity of turning captions on

Whether you have lousy TV speakers, are hard of hearing, are distracted by the kids, or are watching a film with actors who mumble, chances are you are using the captions option while watching TV, even if they're not translating a foreign language. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Oscar-winning sound mixer Tom Fleischman, who explains – despite technological advances in audio – why films may be getting harder to hear. Pogue also sits down with Jeff Tashige, whose closed-caption work for Netflix has gone viral.



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's mom



Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney. CBS News

TV: Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney on preparing for Oscar's big night

The host and the co-head writer of late-night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, share more than a job; their marriage colors their humor. And now, they're responsible for Hollywood's biggest show, when Kimmel hosts and McNearney executive-produces the 96th annual Academy Awards. They talk with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel about how much is too much when making fun of celebrities, and share some jokes you won't hear at Sunday's Oscar ceremony.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC Sunday, March 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

Nate Milton

VIDEO: Why the i's have it

Is there a physiological reason why we say "tick tock" rather than "tock tick?" Why does the "i" get first position in all of our i/o word combinations (as in "ping pong")? Writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explores the phenomenon in this "CBS Sunday Morning" video essay, featuring animation by Nate Milton and music by Buck St. Thomas.

Created by Robert Krulwich and Nate Milton. Animation by Nate Milton

NATURE: Elk at Point Reyes National Seashore



